B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $147,000 Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $10.15 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

