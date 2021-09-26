Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.85% of Precision Drilling worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $485.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.18. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDS shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC cut Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.