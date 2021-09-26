Korea Investment CORP Sells 11,600 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $155.95 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.