Royal Bank of Canada Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $325.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.04. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

