B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,885,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after buying an additional 782,971 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,226,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,514,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.71 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.