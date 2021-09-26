B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPVU. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9,273.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $393,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $44.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.