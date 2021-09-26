B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

