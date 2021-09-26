B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 25.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $10,749,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,329 shares of company stock worth $86,127,301 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $279.99 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.98 and its 200-day moving average is $214.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

