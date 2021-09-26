Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Masco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

