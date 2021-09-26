Savaria Co. (SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 8th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

SIS stock opened at C$22.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.69. Savaria has a one year low of C$13.04 and a one year high of C$22.63.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,912,500. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,306,607.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $363,300.

SIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

