Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on October 15th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$138.68 million during the quarter.

