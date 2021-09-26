Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Bancolombia has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

NYSE:CIB opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.40. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.