Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Chegg by 6.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chegg by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

CHGG opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

