Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magnite by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magnite by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,514. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 312.13 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

