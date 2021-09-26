Bridgefront Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 73.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Humana by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,169 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 951,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM opened at $398.91 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.63.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

