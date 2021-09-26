Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $191,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 875,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aramark by 16.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,447 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE ARMK opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.