B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 776 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

