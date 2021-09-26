Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $385,000 in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

