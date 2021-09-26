Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Lands' End alerts:

NASDAQ LE opened at $25.50 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.