Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 367 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,353,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 44.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE:WRK opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. WestRock has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

