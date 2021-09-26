Barclays Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.
DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.
NYSE:DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.42.
Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
See Also: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.