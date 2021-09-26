Barclays Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

NYSE:DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

