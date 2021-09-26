Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,340,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,359,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 354,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $91.43.

