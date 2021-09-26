Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YSG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Yatsen by 156.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Yatsen by 211.3% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in Yatsen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yatsen by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Yatsen by 510.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

