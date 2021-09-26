CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CURI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $583.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CuriosityStream by 22.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 11.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.