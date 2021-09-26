Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,578 shares of company stock worth $8,602,226. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.