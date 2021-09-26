Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $111.64 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

