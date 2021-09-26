Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,079 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

VTC opened at $92.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.22. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

