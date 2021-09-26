Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,350,000 after buying an additional 1,003,796 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares during the period.

SHV opened at $110.46 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

