Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 159.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 643.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

MILN opened at $45.00 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $45.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47.

