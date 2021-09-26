Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $923,000 Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,995,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $31.62.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.