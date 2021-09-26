SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Stock Position Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

XNTK stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $166.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.49.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.