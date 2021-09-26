Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 54.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $219.19 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $157.17 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

