Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $277.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

