Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,378 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTS. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

