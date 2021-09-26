Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 43.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS opened at $131.37 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.