Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Lennar by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 31.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.