General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

General Dynamics stock opened at $197.42 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

