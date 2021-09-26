Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $244,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

Shares of DMXF opened at $70.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.