Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 6,095 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USHY. Fure Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,650,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 764.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000.

USHY stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.