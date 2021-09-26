30,731 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

