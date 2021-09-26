Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,440,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.15% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,072,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.87 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

