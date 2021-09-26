Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Shares of LOW opened at $207.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.