360 Capital Group Limited (TGP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on October 26th

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from 360 Capital Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

In other news, insider Tony Pitt acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$81,500.00 ($58,214.29). Insiders purchased a total of 4,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,000 in the last ninety days.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

