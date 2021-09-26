Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $22,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.