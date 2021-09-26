Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,203 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $23,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

