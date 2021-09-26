Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Up 74.8% Over Last Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 74.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $597,869.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,057.63 or 1.00054312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00088894 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.98 or 0.00796993 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00374264 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00263491 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002163 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004265 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

