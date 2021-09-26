Binance USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.69 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion and $5.40 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00056612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00130603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,689,325,309 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

