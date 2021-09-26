Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Artesian Resources has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $363.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.04.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artesian Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Artesian Resources worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

