Scholastic Co. (SCHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 15th

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SCHL opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 0.95. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scholastic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

