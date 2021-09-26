Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on October 29th

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL) announced a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PSDL stock opened at GBX 393 ($5.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 402.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 381.15. The stock has a market cap of £369.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. Phoenix Spree Deutschland has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 422 ($5.51).

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an real estate investment firm. It specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

